Virginia M. Williams, 84, of Iowa City, Iowa, formerly of Dubuque, passed away at her home in Iowa City on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Visitation will be at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, on Saturday, August 24 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment of her cremated remains will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Dubuque, IA.
Virginia was born on a July 26, 1935, to Lynas Zachmeyer and Ernestine Engel. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1954. She married Harold L Williams on August 31, 1974. She worked as an aide at Clausen’s Nursing Home, then worked on the production line at Owens Brush for 10 years. Then Virginia got her CNA certification and went to work for the Visiting Nurses of Dubuque.
Virginia was always a very active member of her church community. Most recently in Iowa City, she joined the Church of the Nazarene, reconnecting with old friends. In Dubuque she became an officer for the Salvation Army. There she fulfilled many roles: as a Sunday school teacher, singer, preacher, bible study leader, a bell ringer, women’s home league member and called bingo for many years. Virginia also enjoyed volunteering her time by giving rides to people in need of assistance or taking them to the grocery store or doctors appointments.
She easily made many new close friends when she moved to her new apartment in Iowa City and she treasured her time around the mailbox with her Regency Heights neighbors. Virginia most treasured the time spent with her family, visiting, sharing a meal and telling stories.
Virginia is survived by four daughters, Deborah (Brad) Gilpin, of Iowa City, Coleen (Mike) Scherrer, of Riverside, IA, Brenda (Ray) Gibson, of Heathrow, Florida, Kim Schmitt, of Dubuque; and one son, Ray Steege, of West Union, IA; one sister, Jeannine Yakle, of Cape Coral, Florida; one sister-in-law, Jo Lowe, of Burlington, IA; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her son, Carl; her daughter, Joni; one brother; one sister; one brother-in-law; and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Iowa City Hospice or Dubuque Salvation Army.
A special thank-you to the staff and care workers from Iowa City Hospice and Dr. Scott Larson of UIHC.