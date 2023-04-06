BELLEVUE, Neb. — James D. Pape, of Bellevue, Nebraska, died Wednesday, March 29th, 2023, at Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Bellevue, Nebraska. Jim was surrounded by his family and passed away peacefully at the age of 83.
James is preceded in death by his wife Evelyn; parents Lewis and Bernice Pape; sister Carol.
He is survived by his son Curtis (Dana) Pape and his daughter Jamie; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; siblings twin brother Jerry, Oran, Marty, Mary, and Lois.
Recommended for you
James was born on September 28,1939, in Dyersville, Iowa. He graduated from New Vienna High School in 1957.
He enlisted in the United States Air Force in January 1962 and served 27 years including tours in southeast Asia during the Vietnam conflict. He spent his entire military career in the Strategic Air Command (SAC) and 10 years on the SAC Airborne Command Post. After his military service, he worked for the Bellevue Public School Service for 15 years. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW. He was a dedicated member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Visitation was held on Saturday, April 1st, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bellevue, Nebraska from 6:00 — 8:00 pm with service at 7:00 pm. Visitation was also be held at the Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa on Wednesday, April 5th from 2:00 — 8:00 pm, with another visitation on Thursday, April 6, 9:00-10:00 am at Kramer Funeral Home.
Memorial Mass: Thursday, April 6th at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna, Iowa followed by burial at St. Boniface Cemetery with a reception to follow at the New Vienna Community Center. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his life.
Military Honors: U. S. Air Force Honor Guard
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, Nebraska, St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna, Iowa or to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.