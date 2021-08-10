Robert C. “Bob” Juergens, age 88, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on August 1, 2021, at Bethany Home in Dubuque. To honor Bob’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, August 27, 2021, at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, 60 S. Algona St. in Dubuque, with Father Jim Goerend officiating. Family and friends of Bob’s may visit from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, where full military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. The Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Bob’s family.
Bob formerly worked as a Night Supervisor at the Dubuque Packing Co. and FDL Foods in Dubuque.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Bob include his wife, Karen (Cullen) Juergens; three children, Lynda Bartshe, St. Louis, MO, Lisa (Alvin) Spencer, Pensacola, Fl, and Michael (Debbie) Juergens, Bayton, TX; four stepchildren, Laura (David) Lucy-Ilan, Macon, GA, Eric (Linda) Lucy, Dubuque, Christine Lucy, Wheeling, Il, and Keith (Annette) Lucy, Dubuque; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and nine step-grandchildren; one sister, Elsie (Bob) Bietzel, Dickeyville, WI; and several dear friends, Nick and Linda Lucy, Irene and Don Kaukaskie, and Loretta Lucy.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Laura Juergens; his brother, Jack (Phyllis) Juergens; and sisters, Mary Juergens and Wilma (Jim) Heller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in Bob’s name to the Dubuque County Right to Life and Hospice of Dubuque.
Bob’s family would like to thank everyone at Bethany Home, and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their wonderful care and support that they so sincerely offered to Bob and his family.