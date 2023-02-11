funeral services Funeral services Telegraph Herald Helen Waldmeir Author email Feb 11, 2023 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shirley Babka, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 1:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, Westminster Presbyterian Church. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at the church.Brenda L. Carper, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Delaware County Community Center, Manchester.Mateo F. Crisologo, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon today at the funeral home. Recommended for you Barbara L. Fisher, Madison, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Christ Lutheran Church, Lancaster, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.William Glasson, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: Noon today at the chapel.Maria Elena Guerrero, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church.Michael Klein, Verona, Wis. — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.Joseph L. Lewis, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.James Manternach, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.Norma J. Orton, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.Carol A. Raithel, Earlville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Earlville.Helen M. Schmitt, Balltown, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Balltown. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.Robert E. Smrcina, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.Richard A. Symonds, Bellevue, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, with a sharing of memories at 2:30 p.m., Horizon Hall, Bellevue.Stanley J. Wetter, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 9:45 a.m. today at the church. (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 