John C. Schroeder, 73, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque.
Our dear dad, grandpa and brother deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church at a later date. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
John was born August 18, 1946, in Dubuque, son of Sam and Marie (Coakley) Schroeder. He married Ann Wiezorek on November 9, 1968, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. He was employed with the Sheet Metal Union and retired after 30-plus years. He then worked for United Clinical Labs as a courier.
John loved the outdoors. His favorite things included fishing trips with friends and family, golfing, deer camp at Eddie’s, horseshoes with the guys, Euchre and Cribbage, reading a good book, and stopping by Buddy’s for a cold one. John and Ann took many trips to attend family events all over the country and never turned down an invitation to a party or celebration. He enjoyed going to Chicago to visit with Bob and Greg and their friends. He took great pride in his grandchildren, and attended many football, baseball, and basketball games to watch Austin and Nolan play over the years. Grandpa Schroeder could always be heard yelling out tips and encouragement from the sidelines. He supported Lillian at all of her dance recitals and was a good TicTok dancer for her productions, too. Corbin could definitely keep him on his toes during a game of Uno! John always looked forward to attending the Jackson County Pro Rodeo with Gavin and Coy and making trips to Bellevue to visit Ron, Lisa and the boys. John loved to share his love of fishing and hunting with his son and grandsons. He thought the world of his boys and their families. John was especially grateful for the care Jon and Natalie provided since the passing of Ann and he never passed up an opportunity to tell you how much he missed his love. We find solace in knowing that he doesn’t have to miss her anymore.
He is survived by three sons, Bob (Greg Lyons), of Chicago, Ron (Lisa), of Bellevue, IA, and their sons Gavin and Coy, and Jon (Natalie), of Peosta, IA, and their children, Austin, Nolan, Lillian and Corbin; a brother, Paul (Elyn) Schroeder; brothers-in-law, Bob (Chris) Wiezorek, Ken (Sue) Wiezorek, David (Peggy) Wiezorek, Billy (Carolyn) Wiezorek; a sister-in-law, Patty Wiezorek; and many nieces, nephews and godchildren.
He was preceded in death by Ann; his parents; a brother, Duane Russow; a sister, Mary Jane Lucas; a sister-in-law, Marion Russow; a brother-in-law, Mike Wiezorek; and father and mother-in-law, Bob and Bernice Wiezorek.
We will never forget you, Dad. Give Mom a hug from all of us, until we meet again. We love you!
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting John’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.