FARLEY, Iowa/PORTAGE, Wis. — Barbara “Barb” Rose Sands, née Balzer, age 52, of Farley, IA/Portage, WI, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
She was born on October 6, 1967, to Gene and Diana (Giese) Balzer. Her childhood was spent living in rural Pardeeville, WI. Barb had wonderful memories of attending Marcellon Elementary School. She especially enjoyed playing outside, building forts and sledding downhill. Barb felt privileged to attend the small country school. She graduated in 1986 from Pardeeville High School, where Barb played volleyball and softball.
