PETERSBURG, Iowa — Alvera (Vera) Mormann, 1931-2020, Alvera Juliana (Neuhaus) Mormann, age 88, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, IA, with family, after a long struggle from breast cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 25th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna, IA, with interment in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Petersburg, Iowa.
Vera was born on December 23, 1931, in New Vienna, IA, the daughter of Bernard and Theresa (Wiskus) Neuhaus. She married William H. Mormann on April 25, 1954, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Together, they had eleven children: Alan (Pam) of Petersburg, IA, Terry (JoAnn) of Independence, IA, Randy (Carmen) of Petersburg, IA, Robert (Kim) of Omaha, NE, Deb (Garry) Anstoetter of Epworth, IA, William III (Mary) of Farley, IA, Bev (John) Nelson of Navarre, FL, Mary (Gerry) Schlegel of Fort Worth, TX, James (Melinda) of Morton, IL, Carl (Lisa) of Dyersville, IA and Lynn (Kevin) Franzluebbers of Omaha, NE.
She was the proud grandmother of 22 grandchildren and the beaming great grandmother of 26 great-grandchildren.
Vera leaves behind one sister, Germaine (Neuhaus) Foxen and Cousin Mary Lou Schmit; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband William H. Mormann, her son Alan Mormann, her grandson Patrick Mormann, brothers Alvin (Clara Ann) Neuhaus, Bernard (Delores) Neuhaus and in-laws Richard “Dick” and Mary Arens, Harlan and Julitta Friedman and William Schmitt.
Vera will be missed by many; her family has lost a treasure — their rock and matriarch. Her kind, gentle spirit will be a light that continues to shine through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family extends sincere gratitude to the care and compassion of those that brought a loving touch to their mother; the Stonehill Care facility nurses, care and liturgical staff, and administrator Peggy Stockel. Hospice of Dubuque, Dr. Mark Herman, Dr. Tony Heiar, Dr. Garrett Ridgley, Dr. Amy Even and Dr. Tauseef Khan.
Information available and condolences accepted at www.kramerfuneral.com. Cards and letters may be directed to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.