BURLINGTON, Iowa — Thomas Urban Smrdel, 75, of Burlington died Saturday, October 30, 2021.
Born September 4, 1946 in Cleveland, Ohio he was the son of Joseph and Frances (Mervar) Smrdel.
The family moved to Texas when Thomas was six for a short time and then located to Homewood, IL.
He graduated in 1963 from Marian Catholic High School, Chicago Heights, IL. Thomas served in the US Navy from 1965-1969 stationed in Newport, RI aboard the USS Willis A Lee DL4. He called his time like serving in McHale’s Navy. They had to do some scrounging!
Thomas married Mary Zimmerman in Dubuque, IA and they had two children. They divorced.
He married Dianne Gerst on April 30, 1988 in Dubuque, IA.
Tom worked for Berry Bearing Co (Motion Industries) for 42 years, retiring in 2011. In 2017 Dianne retired and they moved to Burlington, IA after finding Tom’s house with the perfect view. Tom loved fast cars, motorcycles and being on the water, but nothing surpassed the love of his children. He was so proud of them and supported them in all their endeavors – maybe too much sometimes! And then his angels arrived, making him the best Papa Tom ever!
Tom is survived by his wife, Dianne; children Jessica (Jay) Martin, Joe Smrdel (Krista Walter), Anita (Patrick) O’Connell; grandchildren Dominic and Jarred LaPointe, Zane, Riley and Zoe Walter, Norah and Caleb O’Connell; brother Joe Smrdel; sisters Betty (Harry) McKee and Millie (Erik) Engebrigtsen; mother-in-law Beverly Gerst; sister-in-law Laurie (Tom) Rappenecker; brother-in-law Alan (Barb) Gerst and many very special nieces and nephews.
He joins his parents, sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and father-in-law in lasting sleep.
Tom found the good in everyone and was always there with a big smile and a bear hug.
Cremation has been accorded and entrusted to Lunning Chapel. A celebration of life will be held on April 30, 2022.