Barry J. Murphy, 60, of Dubuque, IA passed away at 11:11 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with his loving family at his side.
A visitation for Barry will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. with Deacon David Roth officiating. A private burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Barry was born in Dubuque on November 24, 1962, the son of Robert and Rose (Marcue) Murphy. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School.
Barry married Mary Beth Small on May 13, 1989, in Dubuque at the Church of the Resurrection. They recently renewed their vows on September 5, 2022, at Flora Park where they met.
Barry worked at Eagle Window and Door for 34 years. He was an avid Packer, Cubs and Hawkeye fan. Most importantly, Barry loved spending time with his family; his loving wife, children and especially his grandchildren were his world. To honor Barry, the family will be wearing his favorite sports apparel to celebrate his life. Barry’s life will also carry on through someone else’s eyes with the donation of his cornea.
Those left to cherish Barry’s memory include his wife, Mary; his children, Matt (fiancé, Emily Potter), Josh (girlfriend, Ashley Sieverding) and Hanna Nash; grandchildren, Max, Lili, Tyler, Rylie, Avery, Braxton, Abby, Lincoln, Scarlett and Lavina; his father, Robert Murphy; siblings, Michelle Murphy, Tim and Lynda Murphy and Bruce Murphy; in-laws, Steve and LuAnn Small, Joe and Jane Small, Deb and Dave Schroeder and Sue & Mike Ludwig along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose and his father and mother-in-law Leslie and Betty Small.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. John Whalen and staff at Tri-State Dialysis and to doctors, nurses, and staff at the UIHC SNICU.
