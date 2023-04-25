Barry J. Murphy, 60, of Dubuque, IA passed away at 11:11 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with his loving family at his side.

A visitation for Barry will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. with Deacon David Roth officiating. A private burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

