Barbara Beeth, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Patricia H. Behrens, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Faith Lutheran Church, Cuba City. Service: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Annette D. Bird, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Thomas Bradley, Green Valley, Ariz. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home & Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Jan. 7, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Nadane J. Bussan, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Michael N. Dorr, Centralia, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Daniel J. Engelken, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Raphael W. Grant, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 29, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Thursday at the church.
Larry J. Heiar, La Motte, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Wayne J. Lahr, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Kenneth L. Linderwell Sr., Earlville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, The Gathering Place, Manchester, Iowa.
Thomas McCullough, Robins, Iowa — Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, with a wake service at 3 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Church of the Nativity.
Gary L. Muntz, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home & Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road; and from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Joan M. Opatts, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel. Sharing of memories: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the chapel. Mass of Christian burial: Following sharing of memories Tuesday at the chapel.
Marie M. Robbins, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Douglas A. Schiffman, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Shirley A. Scholtes, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Dale W. Symons, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Jennifer A. Udelhofen, Glen Haven, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster.
Mary C. Weber, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m., with parish scripture wake service at 3:45 p.m., today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Toyoko Westmark, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Randy J. Wieseler, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.