CASCADE, Iowa — Richard A “Dick” Koppes, 78, of Cascade, Iowa passed away, Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at , Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
The family will greet friends and relatives from 9 to Noon on Monday, October 10, 2022 at St, Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, where services for Dick will be held at Noon, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus Presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is in charge of arrangements.
He was born August 12, 1944 in Cascade, Iowa, son of Donald and Dorothy (Neyens) Koppes, He received his education at the former St. Mary’s School in Cascade. On August 31, 1968 he was united in marriage to Linda Herrick at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. The couple owned and operated D & L Trucking Inc. in Cascade, Dick was proud to have been a driver for 63 years, for which he received the “Lifetime Achievement Award” for Trucking.
Dick is a US Navy Veteran having served during the Vietnam era from 1961 to 1964.
He is a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa, and the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
Dick loved to spend time at their cabin on Lake Delhi with his family, friends and especially his grandkids and where he could kick back, relax and enjoy his cold Hamm’s beer.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Koppes of Cascade; three children, Richard (Betsy) Koppes Jr. of Cascade, Becky (Paul) Pins of Bankston, and Doug Koppes of Cascade; their grandchildren, Derek, Alyssa and Brianna Koppes, Natalie, (fiancé, Jake Droeszler), Nathan and Nevin Pins; his siblings, Orland Koppes of Madison, WI, Don (Caroline) Koppes of Dubuque, Kathy (Alan) Hoffman of Robbins, Dan (Amy) Koppes of Cottage Grove, WI, Dave (Karen) Koppes of Asbury, and Denny (Helen) Koppes of Madison, WI; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Ron (Jenny) Herrick of Irving, TX, Sharon Jeffries of Marion, and Marcia Gibbs of Amarillo, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sandy (Jerry) Hoffman, his father and mother-in-law, Dale and Ida Herrick;. a brother-in-law, Calvin Gibbs; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Sharon Herrick, Carol Kubina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.