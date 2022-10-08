CASCADE, Iowa — Richard A “Dick” Koppes, 78, of Cascade, Iowa passed away, Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at , Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.

The family will greet friends and relatives from 9 to Noon on Monday, October 10, 2022 at St, Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, where services for Dick will be held at Noon, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus Presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is in charge of arrangements.

