PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — David A. McDermott, 95, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Westview Methodist Church, Platteville. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the David McDermott Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
David was born on September 10, 1925 in Platteville, Wisconsin, son of William and Elizabeth (Richter) McDermott. He was united in marriage to Sara Kitto on September 27, 1963 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. She preceded him in death on June 26, 2014.
David graduated from Belmont High School. He farmed for many years until 1975, a couple years later he went to work for the Belmont and Platteville Dairies as a cheese maker. He was especially proud of being a foster grandparent. He was a member of Westview Methodist Church and Son’s of the American Legion. He enjoyed pitching horse shoes, a good game of euchre, fishing, and going to the Platteville Senior Center. David was an avid Packer fan.
David is survived by his three daughters, Elizabeth (Michael) Guyer, Laura (Jim) Chaffee, and Bernadette (Charles) Soltis; two grandsons, Kelly Soltis and Daniel Guyer, good friend, Mick Barnitz, whom David developed a friendship with these last years after Sara’s death; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara, infant son, Joseph William, his parents, son-in-law, Kim Tiedemann, brother, Robert, and sister, Rosemary Gevelinger.