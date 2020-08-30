William Robert “Bill” Maher, 97, passed away on August 21 in Dubuque, Iowa.
William was born to William and Beatrice Maher on February 5, 1923, in Stockton, Illinois. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in April 1943 and served as a Sergeant First Class with the 290th Infantry Regiment of the 75th Infantry Division in Europe during the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium, earning a Bronze Star. He was honorably discharged from active duty in December 1945 and served in the Reserves from 1950 through April 1953. He was an apprenticed and artisan plasterer for his career and a locally known artist in wood sculpture as his passion up until he could no longer safely carve. He spent his entire 97 years with a moral compass that was centered around his faith in God, in his family, and in his country. He never picked easy, he always picked what was right. And it is because of him and people like him that his family is able to have the gifts and values that we have! Thanks Dad!
He wed Eleanor C. Eberle on December 8, 1943, in Freeport Illinois. They had four children: Karen (Dave) Coale, Michael (Ranee) Maher, Jeanne (Leo) Czervionke and Stephen (Shavaun) Maher. He wed Helen Hafeman in April 1994.
William is preceded in death by his wives Eleanor and Helen; his son, Michael; his parents; his sister, Bette (Joe) Duehr; and his brother, Robert Maher. Bill loved his time with his 10 grandchildren, Stefanie (Ross) Silvers, Shannon (Robert) Matricardi, Sean (Charissa) Maher, Danielle Maher, Eric (Debra) Czervionke, Jessica (Brian) Johnston, Margaret (Steven) Holtkamp, Grant (Emily) Maher, Meredith (Brandon) Wright, and Caroline Maher and later his 12 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Oak Park Place and to Hospice of Dubuque.
Memorials may be given to Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Church.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements (www.hskfhcares.com). Due to Covid-19, the Mass of Christian Burial for William will be live-streamed from Holy Trinity Church at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020. Most of the family will attend remotely but we welcome those who live locally and want to celebrate his life in person. The link to the live service can be found on the funeral home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com. A more extensive celebration of William’s long and interesting life will be held at a later time when it will be safe to gather in person.