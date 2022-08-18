NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Ramona Genrose Westhoff (Mona) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in her home at the age of 89 on August 1, 2022 joining her husband Dan who passed away July 16th, 2022.

A private family graveside service will be held at St. Boniface Cemetery in New Vienna, Iowa on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.