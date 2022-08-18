NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Ramona Genrose Westhoff (Mona) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in her home at the age of 89 on August 1, 2022 joining her husband Dan who passed away July 16th, 2022.
A private family graveside service will be held at St. Boniface Cemetery in New Vienna, Iowa on Monday, August 22, 2022.
Mona was born number 13 of 14 children to Frank and Annie (McCaffary) Bakula on February 10, 1933 in the family home in North Buena Vista. She moved to Keokuk to live with her older sister, Ruth and her husband Bud, to take care of her nieces and nephews and attended and graduated from Keokuk High School. There, she was named the Queen of the Sweetheart Dance. She returned to the area to find her sweetheart and love of her life Danny, at a dance in Holy Cross. They expressed their love and commitment to each other through many letters during the Korean War. They were married on October 10, 1953 In North Buena Vista. God called them both to foster children for several years. God guided them to choose two children as their own, a daughter, Ann, and son, Mark. As a family of four, the family grew with love over the 69 years of their marriage living in New Vienna, Iowa.
Mona was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, and animal caretaker. Along with those roles she worked several years as a CMA in the surrounding community nursing homes. Around her home, she nurtured several stray animals, and in their home, there were several birds and loyal dogs.
She shared her passion for music with St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna and North Buena Vista’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church playing organ for masses. She was a founding member of the St. Boniface Church Choir, as well as a leader in executing the renovation of the historical pipe organ.
Mona could be found gardening around the house and on her family land. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, fishing with them on the Mississippi River, and biking the heritage trail. She enjoyed canning, making soups, and jellies with berries, pears, apples, and more. In the winter time, she used her hands to make beautiful quilts in which she shared with her family members.
Survivors include her daughter, Ann (Phil) Sodawasser (New Vienna), Granddaughter Ashley (Ben) Johannsen (Dubuque), Grandson Jon Sodawasser (Dubuque), two Great Grandsons, Joe and Jet Johannsen, in-laws: Therese Bakula (Fresno CA) Lou Ann Wieneke (Dubuque), Fred Westhoff (New Vienna) Larry (Mary) Westhoff (New Vienna), Robert (Debra Shields) of Crete, IL. Linda (Dennis) Vavricek (Peosta), as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Westhoff, their son, Mark Westhoff, her parents, Frank and Annie, and her 13 brothers and sisters, along with many in-laws.
Mona’s family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque Staff, especially Chris, Peggy, Ryan, Jen, Hillary, Betsy, and Melissa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family as a memorial fund will be established in Ramona’s honor.
