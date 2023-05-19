PETERSBURG, Iowa — Brian Joseph Wulfekuhle, 57, of Petersburg, Iowa passed away after a short battle with cancer on May 17, 2023 surrounded by family and friends. Brian was born May 4, 1966 to Joe and Pat (Oberbroeckling) Wulfekuhle in Dubuque, Iowa. He attended Beckman Catholic High School graduating in 1984.
Visitation will be held from 2 — 8 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 9 — 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the services.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at SS. Peter and Paul in Petersburg with burial in the church cemetery, officiated by Rev. Chris Podhajsky
Brian was not one to mince words, he said it how it was and that’s why so many people loved him. He was an honest, fun loving guy who would help anyone.
Brian loved hanging out with his amazing friends, playing cards, pool, darts and frequenting Thai-1-On in Edgewood. He may have been known to search out new friends during casino nights, someone that looked like they were lonely and needed uplifting, that’s just who he was. Gator rides were a favorite pastime, you could regularly find him cruising Delaware County on his John Deere XUV 835R checking out the fields or helping out anyone who needed a hand.
The Farm is where he called home and took great pride in helping his parents keep the farm running smoothly.
Brian was the kind of guy that enjoyed the simple things in life. He was one of a kind that will never be forgotten. Enjoy the ride Stubbles — fly high and keep the Budweiser cold up there for the rest of us.
Brian is survived by his parents, siblings Terry (Sue) Wulfekuhle of Petersburg, Cheryl (John) Castaneda of Prescott Valley AZ, Sandy (Dan) Mormann of Colesburg, Lynn (Tim) Wendling of Dyersville, and Jayme (Jen) Wulfekuhle of New Vienna and his 14 nieces and nephews who could always count on him to teach them how to have fun — there was no one like Uncle Brian, and 18 great nieces and nephews with one on the way.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Felix and Rose Oberbroeckling, Gregory and Cecelia Wulfekuhle, a nephew Gus Mormann and several aunts and uncles.
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Hermann and the nurses at the Wendt Cancer Center in Dubuque and all the family and friends that continuously stopped in during the past 6 weeks.
Brian was Brian!
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family, (in care of Kramer Funeral Home) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
