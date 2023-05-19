PETERSBURG, Iowa — Brian Joseph Wulfekuhle, 57, of Petersburg, Iowa passed away after a short battle with cancer on May 17, 2023 surrounded by family and friends. Brian was born May 4, 1966 to Joe and Pat (Oberbroeckling) Wulfekuhle in Dubuque, Iowa. He attended Beckman Catholic High School graduating in 1984.

Visitation will be held from 2 — 8 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 9 — 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the services.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.