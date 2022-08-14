Zelda Joan Meyers, of Dubuque, died Friday, August 12, 2022, at her home in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory and also from 9:30 am until 10:15 am Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Zelda will be 10:30 am Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Zelda was born October 15, 1943, in Oelwein, IA, the daughter of Harold and Marcella (Hoffman) Smith. Zelda was raised on the family farm near Sumner, IA. After graduating from Sumner Community High School she enrolled in Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated with her RN diploma. She married William “Willie” Meyers in 1969 and they were blessed with four children, Laura (friend, Paul Stine) Staben of Freeport, IL; Jannifer (Mike) Ayers of Cambridge, WI; Brian Meyers of Ankeny, IA; Paul (Traci) Meyers of North Liberty, IA. Zelda and Willie have five grandchildren, Daniel Staben, Emily Ayers, and Luke, Carter, and Ava Meyers. After working in healthcare for 30 years, Zelda worked various part-time jobs and did volunteer community work. Before she became ill, she enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, and hiking. She and Willie were avid campers and especially enjoyed visiting state and national parks.
In addition to her children and their families she is further survived by her siblings, Pauline (Jerry) Kramer of Round Mountain, TX; Beverly Horney of Littleton, CO; Frances Fox of Littleton, CO; Mary Stoneman of Waterloo, IA; Jean (Mike) Banfield of Klamath Falls, OR; Bernard (Carol) Smith of Sumner, IA; Phyllis Smith of Longmont, CO; Ramona (Bill) Grassl of Appleton, WI; mother-in-law, Margaret Meyers of Dubuque, IA; brother-in-law, Doug (Chris) Meyers of Phoenix, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gerald Smith; sister, Donna Phillips; brothers-in-law, Curt Horney and Bill Morrow; sister-in-law, Marlys Smith; and father-in-law, William Meyers.
Memorials will be distributed by the family to Zelda’s favorite charities.
The family would like to express a special Thank You to Dr. Engelman and his staff at Medical Associates for their excellent and compassionate care.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Zelda’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
