ASBURY, Iowa — Mark Thomas Jackson, 59, of Asbury, died Monday, January 4, 2021, at the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
As a precaution due to the current pandemic, a private family Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Church of the Nativity with Father Andy Upah as the Celebrant. We encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Mark’s family.
Mark was born August 23, 1961, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Archie and Alice (Knobbe) Jackson. On May 6, 1989, he married Darlene Marie Schaffer at Church of the Nativity in Dubuque.
Mark graduated from Galena High School. He was a member of Church of the Nativity and Galena Elks Lodge #882.
He co-owned Jackson Brothers Construction with his brother, Paul. When Mark wasn’t working, he enjoyed woodworking, antiques, restoration projects, road trips, but most importantly, enjoying his sister’s chocolate cookies and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene, of Asbury; one son, Joshua Jackson, of Bloomington, IN; twin daughters, Kelsey & Emily Jackson, of Dubuque; two brothers, Paul (Judy) Jackson, of Galena, IL, and Brian (Lisa) Jackson, of Middleton, WI; one sister, Lynn Gaber, of Galena, IL; three sisters-in-law, Virginia Jackson, of Rockford, IL, Cathy Jackson, of Orange Park, FL, and Susie Jackson, of Springfield, IL; many nieces and nephews.
Mark is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Steve, Dean, Scott and Ross Jackson; and one brother-in-law, Terry Gaber.
The family wishes to extend their great appreciation to the nurses at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital and Drs. Warrich, Hermann and White.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital or Church of the Nativity.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service are in charge of arrangements.