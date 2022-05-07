Cord A. Meyers Telegraph Herald guest866 Author email May 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cord A. Myers, 59, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 9, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road, followed by burial in Linwood Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa guest866 Author email Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Dubuque district officials select next principal of Washington Middle School 'I was shocked': Dubuque man encounters backyard bear UPDATE: Farley grocery store, apartments a total loss due to fire Principal to become Wahlert associate principal, dean of students Starbucks, restaurant chain among 3 businesses coming to Platteville