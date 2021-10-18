Kenneth J. Klaas Telegraph Herald Oct 18, 2021 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LANCASTER, Wis. — Kenneth J. Klaas, 65, of Lancaster, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster.Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, followed by burial in St. Clement Cemetery.Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, of Lancaster, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lancaster-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today