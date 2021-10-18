LANCASTER, Wis. — Kenneth J. Klaas, 65, of Lancaster, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, followed by burial in St. Clement Cemetery.

Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, of Lancaster, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you