Charlene Gloria Chesterman Mills, of Denver, Colo., formerly of Dubuque, was a dedicated mother and wife. She passed away on December 3, 2019, at the age of 88 years old, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Charlene was born in Dubuque, Iowa. She was the daughter of Robert and Ruby Chesterman. Charlene graduated from Dubuque Senior High in 1948. After graduation, she worked at Farley and Loetsher before marrying John Mills from Dubuque in 1953. John preceded her in death in 2016.
Charlene was very happy as a homemaker and mother. In her early years, she liked to bowl, was active in her church and women’s groups. Charlene worked for 35 years at Bradley Elementary School in Denver as a reading Para-professional. After retiring, she enjoyed travel, volunteer projects and her grandchildren.
Two daughters survive her, Jody Panian (Steve Panian, MD), of Golden, and Jill Ryall, of Littleton; grandchildren, Ryan Panian, Jessica Willis (Chad) and Karli Ryall; she has no surviving siblings. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Margo (Walt) Morris and Shirley Mills; and one brother-in-law, Richard Mills (Rose), in Dubuque, Iowa; she has numerous nieces and nephews by marriage.
Charlene was also preceded in death by her mother and father; a sister; and 2 bothers.
Graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. for her final resting place in Zwingle, Iowa, at Harmony Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Center at 2445 South Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80231, Helping Hands or Memory Care.