Ruth Ada Clark, 97, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Bethany Home. Ruth donated her body to the University of Iowa Anatomical Gift Program. There will be a Celebration of Life for friends and family in the chapel at Bethany Home at 2 p.m. on July 21, 2022, and a graveside service at the family plot in Linwood Cemetery once her remains are returned by the University. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com .
Ruth was born January 19, 1925 in Dubuque, to Henry and Ada Betsy (Campbell) Herrmann. She married Eugene Paul Clark on June 15, 1945 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Dubuque. Ruth was Valedictorian of the class of 1945 at the University of Dubuque, where she earned her B.A. in Education. She continued her focus on Special Education at the University of Dubuque and at Loras College, and then earned her M.A. from the University of Iowa. She was a Special Education teacher for Dubuque Community Schools for 21 years, retiring in 1986.
Ruth was an active member of the community. She was a life-long member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church which she served as Sunday School Teacher and Secretary of the Board; and a supporting member of the United Methodist Women’s organization. She supported the Hillcrest Family Services of Iowa; the National Rivers Hall of Fame; the Friends of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuges; the Catfish Creek Coalition; and the Dubuque Area Congregations United. She was a Life Member and Local Secretary of the Dubuque chapter of the NAACP. She served as Past President of Church Women United; Secretary of the Board of the Dubuque Rescue Mission; Past President of P.E.O Chapter IP; Housing Commissioner for the Dubuque Area Housing Trust Fund; and Secretary of the Board of the Dubuque County Historical Society. She was an active member of the Busy Bee Circle, and Zeta Phi Sorority of the University of Dubuque.Ruth was a prolific writer who published several books after the age of 83. There are also several self-published children’s books. The picture included is Ruth at age 22. Ruth is survived by three children, DeAda (Dr. Henry) Mally, of San Francisco, CA, .Judson Paul (Sharon) Clark, of Dubuque, and Dr. Karen (Dan) Griffith, of Iowa City, IA; her grandchildren, Heather Clark, of Poynette,, WI; Forrestt (Bridget) Clark of Dubuque; Dr. Sarah (Scott Faust) Griffith of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI; Brian (Emily) Griffith of North Liberty; Paul (Kim) Goranson of Sherrill, IA, and Timothy (Melissa) Goranson, of Dubuque, and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her mother in law; her siblings Richard Campbell Herrmann, Grace (Rev. Robert) Soka, and Marjorie (Horst) Rickert; her husband Eugene Paul Clark; her son, Christian John Clark; two daughters-in-law, Teresa Valerie Clark and Sharon Clark; and her grandson, Camryn Clark. The family is thankful for knowledge of Ruth’s strong faith and acceptance of the grace and mercy of Jesus.
The family would like to thank Bethany Home for loving care provided to Ruth over the many years she lived there, and Hospice of Dubuque for the loving visits towards the end of her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., Dubuque, IA 52001; or to Bethany Home, 1005 Lincoln Avenue, Dubuque, IA 52001, or to Hospice of Dubuque, 1670 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque, IA 52202.
