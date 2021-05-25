Jacquelyn “Jackie” Fitzgibbons, 54, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on May 20, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Private family burial with committal prayers will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery with Rev. Msgr. James Miller as officiant.
Jackie was born on November 20, 1966, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Larry and Shirley (Finn) Oglesby Sr.
She attended the Cathedral and Nativity Grade Schools and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School.
On June 30th, 1994, she married Kelly Fitzgibbons in Dubuque.
Jackie worked for Manor Care, American Trust and Hartig’s in Dubuque.
She was a member of the Girls Club, MIPL Pool League, Dubuque Volleyball and Dubuque Softball League.
Jackie was talented at all sports, especially volleyball. She played sports while in high school and continued on as an adult until May of 1992. In 1992 she shattered her knee from a giant cell tumor; Iowa City rebuilt her knee, but she never regained full function of the knee. She retired from playing sports and found interest in camping, canoeing, boating and fishing.
Twenty-two years later, the crushing diagnosis of osteosarcoma in the same knee was found. Surgery was completed, Jackie then spent the next six years learning to walk and going through chemotherapy sessions. She was an inspiration for so many; she fought for her life and did it with such dignity and grace.
She had a contagious laugh, and her smile would light up the room.
Jackie loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren.
She was one of five children and Jackie was the glue of the family.
She is survived by her husband Kelly; her daughter Heather Fitzgibbons; grandchildren John, Jahkiaya, Justice, Dynasty, Joseph and Joselyn. Her sister Vickie (Bill) Sauser; two brothers Kevin Oglesby and Larry (Mandy) Oglesby; in-laws, Bill (Patricia) Doran, and Charles Goodwin, along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Debbie Cashman.
The family would like to thank the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Dr. Farrington and staff and to MercyOne Home Care especially Mary Kay for all their care and kindness.