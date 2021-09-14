Veteran and retired business owner of Rhomberg Avenue Auto Mart Charles “Chuck” Leo Arthofer’s love of life didn’t come to an end with his death. Charles passed away in the comfort of his home on Monday, September 6, 2021 at the age of 87 after a courageous battle of cancer and other health concerns. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Chuck was a caring, honest and generous man who loved his family and friends to the fullest. In his young years he enjoyed life on the Mississippi, flight as a pilot, travel and enjoyed winters on the snowmobile. The simplest pleasures in life like twizzlers, the laughter of grandchildren and fox news brought great joy to Chuck. He loved the quietness that nature brought and would often be found basking in the warmth of the sun. He also enjoyed cuddles, sneaking treats and movies with his great grandchildren during Sunday dinners, a tradition which he looked forward to every week.
His pleasant and calm personality was contagious to everyone he met, and will leave a legacy many of us hope to achieve. He will be missed dearly by all those he touched in this life. Chuck is survived by his only son, Jerry; daughter in law, Kristie; brother, Mike; four grandchildren and spouses, eight great grandchildren, sister in laws, brother in laws, and countless other family members who he loved very much.
He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce, parents Peter and Charlotte and three sisters Betty, Elsie and Rosie and two brothers Bunny and James.
Chuck will be honored in a private ceremony in a celebration of life with his close family members as they join together his wife and his remains by having a memorial of their life and their love for each other and family!
We wish to sincerely thank Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care and support given in his final days, as well as all the love and support of family and friends. We are forever grateful!