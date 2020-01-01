DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Darryl Jerrett Jr., 81, of Dickeyville, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
A Celebration of Life to take place on the family farm will be held at a later date. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Darryl was born on July 24, 1938, in Lancaster, Wisconsin, the son of Earl and Edna (Addison) Jerrett. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1959. Darryl was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Brand on April 6, 1961. She preceded him in death on February 12, 2019.
Darryl spent most of his life farming, and worked at John Deere for 30 years. In 1994, he retired to spend time pursuing his love for NASCAR, traveling with friends and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Michelle (Scott) McClory, Elkhorn, Wis., and Angela (Joe) Van Ostrand, Metamora, Ohio; a son, Bryan (fiance, Tammy Schaefer) Jerrett, Dickeyville, Wis.; three brothers, Cletus (Sandy) Jerrett, Keith (Holly) Jerrett, and Dwayne “Buzz” (Nancy) Jerrett, all of Lancaster, Wis.; two sisters, Janice Ihm, Kieler, Wis., and Roberta “Bobby” (Barry) Bosworth, Minot, N.D.; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Edna; his wife, Patricia; an infant son, Jeremiah, in 1971; a brother, Ricky Jerrett; a sister, Rebecca Jerrett; and a brother-in-law, Lenny Ihm.
