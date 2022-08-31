Patricia Ann Nauman, 85, of Dubuque, IA, was welcomed into Heaven on August 28th, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday September 3rd, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phillip Gibbs officiating. Private burial will be in Mount Calvary at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2nd, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 10:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday until time of mass.

