Patricia Ann Nauman, 85, of Dubuque, IA, was welcomed into Heaven on August 28th, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday September 3rd, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phillip Gibbs officiating. Private burial will be in Mount Calvary at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2nd, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 10:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday until time of mass.
Patricia was born on December 1st, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Leo and Elsie (Stuchlmeyer) Link. She was united in marriage to Ronald Nauman on December 8th, 1972. She graduated high school from The Visitation and went on to work at Rosheks. She retired from the City of Dubuque as a police, fire, and emergency dispatcher after nearly 25 years, where she touched peoples’ lives through her dedicated service.
She cherished her family and time spent with them. She loved baking, cooking, and entertaining. Everyone raved about her chip dip and famous sugar cookies during the holidays. Mom adored her 22 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was their biggest fan and cheerleader, attending countless sporting events, dance recitals, and school activities.
Mom was the ultimate animal lover. We were surrounded by pets as we grew up. We often joked that she loved her dogs more than she loved her children. She appreciated nature, gardening, family camping trips, bonfires, traveling, and she cherished spending days relaxing and boating on the Mississippi River. She was adventurous and at 82, she climbed into a hot air balloon for a glorious ride.
She had a fondness for Neil Diamond and attended many of his concerts. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Green Bay Packers fan.
She was the most beautiful, kind, sweet, caring, courageous, strong, and hardworking woman. Mom constantly nurtured and selflessly cared for others, which included her husband and our sister during their last years on Earth. She was our saint and such an inspiring role model for us. Her love will echo on in our hearts forever.
She is survived by her children, Kerry (Tim) Dickens, T.J. (Christi) Stecklein, Tim (Lynnette) Stecklein, Todd (Dianne) Stecklein, Tye (Aimee) Stecklein, daughter-like-granddaughter Mollie Stecklein; her Step Children, Jeff (Lawana) Nauman, Jill (Lanny) Loague, Nick (Marsha) Nauman; her beloved dogs, Raji, Prince and Princess; her 22 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ron and beloved daughter Kelly.
In lieu of flowers, a Patricia Nauman Memorial Fund has been established.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr Mark Janes and Hospice of Dubuque.
