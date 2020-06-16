STOCKTON, Ill. — Sharon A. (Vanderheyden) Broshous, age 75, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at FHN Hospital in Freeport.
She was born on October 11, 1944, in Freeport, Ill., to Lloyd and Myrtle (Carpenter) Vanderheyden. She married Danny B. Broshous on April 29, 1961, at Wesley United Methodist Church, in Stockton, Ill. Sharon was a member and secretary for the Wesley United Methodist Church. Sharon worked for Citizen’s State Bank for 40 years, retiring in 2017. A founding member of the Apple River Canyon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was elected the outstanding younger junior for the D.A.R. She was a den mother for the Stockton Boy Scouts of America and a winner of the Stockton High School “Freshman Cup.”
She is survived by her husband, Danny of 59 years; sons, Douglas A. (Cathy) Broshous and Deryl L. (Hillary) Broshous, all of Stockton; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Linda (Steve) Thayer, of Freeport; and 2 brothers, Robert (Jane) Vanderheyden and Jack (Lorell) Vanderheyden, both of Stockton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dennis D. Broshous; one grandson, Dennis D. Broshous; brothers, Malcom, Duane, Kenneth, William “Bill” and Roger; and one sister, June Finn.
Funeral services will be private. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Leamon Funeral Home, in Lena, Ill., where social distancing will be practiced. Burial will be at Moresville Cemetery in Stockton, IL. Pastor Paul Fritz will officiate the services.
A memorial has been established in her memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.