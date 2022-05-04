Jay D. Kolker, age 81, of Coralville, IA, died Monday, May 2, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a battle with cancer. Jay was born January 26, 1941 to Ruth and John T. Kolker in Millville, Iowa. He grew up there and even referred to himself as the “Mayor of Millville” as a child. He started his education in a one-room school house in Millville and graduated from Guttenberg High School in 1959. He married Joann Schenke on January 30, 1959. He enlisted in the Navy that year and was a proud Seabee. He later graduated from the University of Dubuque with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History in 1971. Jay spent much of his career in semi-truck, trailer, and refrigeration sales and made many acquaintances, as well as life-long friends through his work.
Jay cared deeply about community service and was a member of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, the Dubuque Tri-State Transportation Club (former President and Board member), and the Gateway Transportation Club. He was instrumental in preserving the traditional road names in Clayton County during the 911 implementation. He was a member of the Colesburg, IA Masonic Constellation Lodge No. 67 for over 50 years as a 32° Freemason, as well as a member of the Izaak Walton League of America. He also received the Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Award for his fundraising efforts for Wartburg Seminary.
Jay was an avid hunter and loved the time he spent at deer camp with friends and family. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and was a proud member of the Mighty Mississippi Hog Club. He appreciated world history and travel; he traveled to all 50 states and 13 countries, including most of Western Europe. Jay loved to converse and took great interest in everyone he met. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family.
Jay is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years Joann; son Joel (Julie) Kolker; and daughters Jana (Tim) Jensen and Justine Kolker; son-in-law Rick Peterson; siblings Janice Andregg, Jerald (Patricia) Kolker, Judy Tepper, and Rita Takes; sisters-in-law Marilyn and Sandy Kolker; brother-in-law Gerald (Jacque) Schenke; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jill Peterson; mother and stepfather Ruth and Eddie Benstine; his father John T. Kolker; brothers John R. and James Kolker; mother and father-in-law Jeanette and Edgar Schenke; and sister-in-law Jacque Hinzman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made for Jay’s grandchildren to the Kolker Education Fund.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA where the family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Funeral service will be at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 10:00 AM, Friday, May 6, 2022, with one hour visitation prior to start of services. Rev. Michael Ashman officiating. Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Colesburg, IA.