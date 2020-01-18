Ronald C. Beversdorf, 78, of Dubuque, passed away at 3:25 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
According to his wishes there will be no public services. Burial will be at Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Ronald was born on July 21, 1941, in Dubuque, the son of Charles and Elsie (Haar) Beversdorf. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1959 and enlisted in the United States Air Force later that year, serving until July of 1963. He married Sandra Burroughs on July 10, 1982. He worked in construction for many years as a heavy equipment operator. He also owned Beversdorf Wrecking Co. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Union Local #234 and the American Legion Post #6.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra; Ronald’s four children, Michael (Kathy) Beversdorf, Dennis Beversdorf, both of Woodstock, GA, Rachel (Roger) Weber, of Peosta, and Rebecca (Tommy) Thill, of Potosi, WI; nine grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He also has seven stepchildren, Toni (Tom) Wandling, Terry (Deb) Webb, Tamara Tomkins, Anna Beeh, Roger Brooks, Timothy (Amber) Brooks, and Bobby (Wendy) Brooks, along with 40 step grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a sister Linda Schmidt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three infant grandchildren; a sister, Rita Mae Beversdorf; daughter-in-law, Tina Beversdorf; and brother-in-law, Robert Schmidt.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Finley Hospital and Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care they gave to Ron.