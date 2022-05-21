Edward B. Atkinson II, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Dorothea A. Blindert, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 8 to 11 a.m. today, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Potosi. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Gladys M. Elgin, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22, with a prayer service at 1:30 p.m., and at 9 a.m. Monday, May 23, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Basilica of St. Francis Xavier, Dyersville.
Betty E. Kittoe, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at the funeral home.
Patricia A. Kwallek, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. today, Lancaster Congregational Church. Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Brian J. Oliver, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11 a.m. today, Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Patricia A. Perry, Dubuque — Service: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, Galena (Ill.) Bible Church.
Jason J. Pollock, Sun Prairie, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Holy Cross (Iowa) Church. Service: Noon today at the church.
Judith C. Riley, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
John A. Scannell, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Joyce C. Schoenberger, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 10 to 11:30 a.m. today, Linwood Cemetery.
Virginia M. Simon, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
David E. Smith, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Daryl W. Tetterton, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 23, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Helen I. Tindell, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 23, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg.
Teresa Udovicich White, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Mary Alice Vaske, Bankston, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth, Iowa. Service: 1 p.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Bankston.
