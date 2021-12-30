Lorraine M. Hirsch, 84, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at the funeral home.

Tags

Recommended for you