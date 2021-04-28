BALDWIN, Iowa — Jerry H. Culbertson, 76, of Baldwin, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service celebrating Jerry’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. The celebration will continue following the service with a gathering of family and friends from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Maquoketa. It will be required to utilize face masks and to observe social distancing guidelines during the gathering and services.
Jerry Howard Culbertson was born on June 5, 1944, in Clayton County, Iowa, to Merwin and Dorothy (DeSotel) Culbertson. He attended Dubuque Schools and graduated from Maynard High School in Maynard, Iowa. He married Janice C. Brownell on June 26, 1965, and in March of 1968 he received his Auctioneering Degree from Reisch American School of Auction.
Jerry had farmed in the Springbrook area for several years, worked at the Preston Creamery, raised Percheron Draft Horses, and lastly was employed as a night supervisor for Ralston Purina in Clinton, Iowa.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Kelly Stratton, of DeWitt, IA, Jody (Rod) Livesay, of Goose Lake, IA, Sean (Kimberly Brozovich) Culbertson, of Coal Valley, IL, and 14 foster boys; sister, Sherry Licht, of Peosta, IA; brothers, Donald “Donnie” Culbertson, of Dubuque, IA, and Barry Culbertson, of Dubuque, IA; 4 grandchildren, Anthony (Katherine) Stratton, Ryan (Alexis) Livesay, Alyssa Livesay, and Tyler Livesay; and 2 great-grandchildren, Elijah Stratton and Mason Livesay.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Mike; and a brother-in-law, Dennis Licht.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Jerry H. Culbertson memorial fund has been established.
