FARLEY, Iowa — George J. “Junior” Simon Jr., 79 of Farley, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, Iowa.

Visitation for Junior will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m., the Farley Knights of Columbus rosary at 4 p.m. Farley Fire Department will meet in a body at 6:30 p.m., and the Farley American Legion Services will be held at 7:15 p.m., and Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the funeral home.

