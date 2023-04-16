FARLEY, Iowa — George J. “Junior” Simon Jr., 79 of Farley, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, Iowa.
Visitation for Junior will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m., the Farley Knights of Columbus rosary at 4 p.m. Farley Fire Department will meet in a body at 6:30 p.m., and the Farley American Legion Services will be held at 7:15 p.m., and Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian burial for Junior will be held on 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa where full military honors will be afforded by the Farley American Legion Post #656, and the striking of the four fives service afforded by the Farley Fire Department.
He was born on April 17, 1943, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of George M. and Mary (Hefel) Simon. He was a graduate of St. Joseph’s High School in Farley, Iowa. He was united in marriage on June 30, 1964, to Dorann Duschner at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa. Junior owned and operated Simon Feed Store and J & B Feed store in Farley, Iowa until his retirement in 2019.
Junior was an amazing man who was always smiling and spreading smiles along the way. He played Santa Claus, and the couple played Santa and Mrs. Claus since he was young for organizations, the parish and many families in the area. He was one of the best pranksters ever. Junior had a memory of an elephant, he never forgot a joke and enjoyed telling them over and over. He was a gratitude in Volunteering in his community. He served on the Farley Fire Department as a Firemen, Assistant Chief and Chief for a total of 47 years. He was also member of St. Joseph’s Parish, in Farley, where he also volunteered. Junior was a Veteran having served in the United States Army Reserves. He was also member of the Farley American Legion Post #656, and the Farley Knights of Columbus Council #2001.
He also enjoyed camping with his friends, fire department buddies, and truly loved the annual fire department summer convention camp out, where he often played Santa Claus for Christmas in July.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dorann Simon of Farley; children, Amy (Lee) Steffen, Bill Simon and Kim Simon all of Farley, Angie (Daniel) Kramer, Ann (Charlie) Coyle, both of Epworth, Brenda (Jeremy) Fangmann of Peosta; 12 grandchildren, Christy Maiers, Carmen Rauen, Caitlin Richter, Craig Steffen, Alex Kramer, Ashley Kramer, Michael Coyle, Allison Oberbroeckling, Benjamin “B.J” Coyle, Hannah Fangmann, Ella Fangmann, and Natalie Fangmann; four great grandchildren, Ellie Rauen, Grady Rauen, Rhett Oberbroeckling, and Noelle Richter; eight siblings, Mary Kay Wolfe, of Clinton, Il., Anna Mae (Glen) Hardin of Peosta, Jean Ann Neyen, Donna (Joe) Daly, Lois (Paul) Rauen, Connie Simon, and Sandy Simon, all of Farley, and Marty Simon, of Manchester; His brother and sisters-in-law, Gene (Connie) Duschner of Farley, Iowa; and his number one employee, Tom Bell of Farley.
He also was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Thomas Simon, in 1941, and Roger Simon in 2020; a sister, Betty Simon in 2013; father and mother-in-law, Ben and Dorothy (Klaren) Duschner; two brothers-in-law, Robert Neyen, and Richard Wolfe; two sisters-in-law, Judy Simon, and Sr. Mary Benjamin Duschner PBVM; a niece, Brittney Duschner-Haferman; a nephew, Jayme Duschner; a great nephew, Dylan Hoefer.
