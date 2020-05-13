Rev. John “Jack” Nesler Porter, 86, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Luther Manor.
Jack was born March 1, 1934, in Manning, Iowa, the son of Clarence and Myrtle (Nesler) Porter. In the fourth grade, Jack and his family moved to Dubuque, and he completed his schooling at Lincoln Elementary, Washington Junior High and Senior High School, graduating in 1952. Jack enrolled at the University of Dubuque that fall, graduating with a BS in Business Administration in 1956. After graduation, he joined the 82nd Airborne (paratrooper) Division of the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1958.
After the Army, Jack worked for four years at the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. Having felt a calling, in 1962 Jack shifted from a career in business to the ministry. He attended the Dubuque Theological Seminary over four years and served internships at two churches in Oklahoma, graduating with a Master of Divinity in 1967. On June 8, 1968, he married Gladys Ellen Howard at Westminster Presbyterian Church, in Dubuque. He served pastorates in Monroe, Iowa (1967-72), Delavan, Illinois (1972-91), and Hoopeston, Illinois (1991-98), while being a loving and supportive husband to Glady and father to their son, David.
Jack and Glady retired back in Dubuque and enjoyed a variety of activities: square and ballroom dancing, tutoring children from Irving School through a Westminster program, patient advocacy at Bethany Home, playing in a summer tennis league, attending musical events and plays at the local colleges and meeting with cronies for lunch. Jack and Glady also enjoyed traveling around the U.S. — especially to San Francisco to visit their son and grandchildren — and the UK. Jack was an active member of Westminster, where he sang in the choir, and sat on the board of the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra.
Jack loved music (especially jazz) — which he learned to play on his Amazon Echo in recent years — and proudly promoted his son’s streaming music startup (8 tracks) to captive audiences at restaurants and retailers alike. While Jack endured challenges from prostate cancer, and, in recent years, Parkinson’s Disease, he maintained his kind nature and sense of humor.
When he and Glady moved to Oak Park Place in 2017 and Luther Manor last year, Jack made new friends with the residents, nurses and staff and enjoyed meals out (especially pizza) and Quiddler and Rummikub with Glady, family and friends.
Jack is survived by his wife, Gladys; their son, David (Dorothy Kaslow) Porter; his grandchildren, Asher Porter Hassan and Alia Kiran Hassan; their mother, Naureen; his brother, Bill (Janet) Porter; and their children, Steve, Suzanne Taylor, Doug and their families, including special great niece, Melissa Taylor; his brother Paul (Carole) Porter; and their children, Gretchen, Bryan, Kara and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dubuque. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.