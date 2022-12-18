Loretta Meyer of Dubuque passed away on Thursday, December 15th, 2022 at Oak Park Place in Dubuque.

There will be a one hour visitation starting at 11am on Tuesday, December 20th, 2022 prior to a 12pm memorial mass. All will take place at Nativity Church. Father Andrew Upah will officiate.

