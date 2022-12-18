Loretta Meyer of Dubuque passed away on Thursday, December 15th, 2022 at Oak Park Place in Dubuque.
There will be a one hour visitation starting at 11am on Tuesday, December 20th, 2022 prior to a 12pm memorial mass. All will take place at Nativity Church. Father Andrew Upah will officiate.
Loretta was born in Key West, IA to parents Frank and Catherine (Sauber) Meyer.
Loretta worked throughout her career in secretarial positions for the Dubuque Department of Parks & Recreation. Her coworkers and their families were like a second family to Loretta.
Loretta was a devout Catholic throughout her life. She was artistic and unique and prized her independence and living life on her own terms. She was passionate about cats, the color yellow and crossword puzzles. She believed volunteerism was part of her life mission. She was twice a Past President and held other offices in the Dubuque Wa-Tan-Ye Club. She was a member of the Nativity Church Rosary Society and served on other church committees. Loretta also volunteered with Special Olympics and tutored adults striving to obtain their GED. Even in death, Loretta donated her body to the University of Iowa for research purposes.
Loretta is survived by one niece, Julie Merfeld of Des Moines, IA, three nephews including Stephen Meyer of Volo, IL, John Meyer of Eau Claire, WI and Stephen Spates of New York City, NY and many great and great-great nieces and nephews all of whom loved her very much. Loretta was like a second mother to some of us.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, her four siblings including Harold Meyer, Francis (Bud) Meyer, Sister Mary Madonna Meyer of the Presentation Sisters and Marilyn Spates as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to recognize those who provided great solace to Loretta in her final days including her friend Lynn Decker, Monica Daly of Nativity Parish and the staff at Oak Park Place and Hospice of Dubuque. We will be eternally grateful to all of you.
