Thomas J. “T.J.” Welu, age 83, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on August 18th, 2021.
A funeral Mass will be on Monday, August 23rd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa with Msgr Russell Bleich officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. Monday at the church until time if Mass. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery with a flag presentation by the Iowa Army National Guard. A live stream of the funeral mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.
T.J. graduated from Loras Academy and attended Loras College. He worked at John Deere in the Experimental Department until his retirement in 1997. He worked at Fillmore Golf Course after retiring from John Deere. He was a proud member of The Red Shirts golf group and enjoyed many outings and many Spring Flings with the group. He was also an avid Detroit Lions fan, displaying the Lion’s colors with every win.
T.J. was born on December 31, 1937, son of Ray and Marie (Fluhr) Welu. He married Carole Jungels, the love of his life, in 1961 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. September 30, 2021 will mark their 60th wedding anniversary.
He is survived by his wife Carole; their four children: Michael Welu, Kevin (Nancy) Welu, Jay (Jeana) Welu and Gina Pechous; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; one sister Adele (Ding) Palmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Marym (Bill) Danzer, brothers Jack (Dottie) Brietbach Welu, Jim (Jackie) Welu, Bob Welu and Bill (June) Welu.
There will be a celebration of life gathering at a later date with details to be announced.
Condolences and memories may be posted at www.leonardfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Church or Hospice of Dubuque.