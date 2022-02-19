Dale D. Bly Telegraph Herald guest866 Feb 19, 2022 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dale D. Bly Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save IOWA CITY, Iowa — Dale D. Bly, of Iowa City, Iowa, formerly of Dubuque and Safford, Ariz., passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.He was born on Sept. 24, 1931, in Dubuque to Leo F. and Ella Bly. He attended Loras College, served with the VFW, and was a veteran of the Korean War.He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Bly; and his sons, Paul, John, Daniel, Alan and Robert Bly; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.To send condolences or flowers please send to: Paul Bly, 4532 NE Pleasant view Dr. Iowa City Ia, 52240.We wish to thank hospice of Linn county and the VA hospital of Iowa City for their services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today