IOWA CITY, Iowa — Dale D. Bly, of Iowa City, Iowa, formerly of Dubuque and Safford, Ariz., passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

He was born on Sept. 24, 1931, in Dubuque to Leo F. and Ella Bly. He attended Loras College, served with the VFW, and was a veteran of the Korean War.

He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Bly; and his sons, Paul, John, Daniel, Alan and Robert Bly; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

To send condolences or flowers please send to: Paul Bly, 4532 NE Pleasant view Dr. Iowa City Ia, 52240.

We wish to thank hospice of Linn county and the VA hospital of Iowa City for their services.

