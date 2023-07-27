BELLEVUE, Iowa — Judith “Judy” M. Reed, 81, of Bellevue, died on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Recommended for you

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, where a memorial service will follow.