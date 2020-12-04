LA CROSSE, Wis. — Eileen Helen Pierce, affectionately known as “Toots”, entered into eternal life with Jesus on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Eileen was born on January 10, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Ella and Edmund Tigges.
Eileen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arlen “Ozzie’ Pierce; her parents; three brothers, Robert, Eldon and Cletus; three sisters, Marge Keenan, Nellie Tigges and Mildred Duggan.
She is survived by three sons, Gary (Sandy) Wagner, of Harrison, AR, Rick (Judy) Wagner, of Dubuque, IA, and Daniel Wagner, of Lexington Park, MD; three daughters, Connie Schnee, of La Crosse, WI, Cheryl (Dan) Freit, of West Salem, WI, and Janet (Peter) Teahen, of Cedar Rapids, IA. Eileen has one stepson, Rusty Pierce, of Madison, WI, and two stepdaughters, Connie (Ken) Spitz, from Arnold, MO, and Julie Pierce, from Winona, MN. She is also survived by a brother, Ralph (Marilyn), of Dubuque, IA; and a sister, Anna Mae Wimer, of Dubuque, IA; 33 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, and 4 great, great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews around the United States.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m., followed by Mass at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 130 Losey Blvd South, La Crosse. Rev. Peter Raj will officiate. She will be laid to rest at the St. Joseph Mausoleum, Catholic Cemetery, 519 Losey Blvd, La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.