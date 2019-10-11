Dave Udelhofen, 64, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., with Deacon Steven L. Udelhofen as officiant.
Born December 23, 1954, in Dubuque, Dave was the son of Gerald Leslie and Joan Louise Heming Udelhofen. On October 9, 1998, he married Ann Teresa Leemans in Davenport, Iowa. Dave was a graduate of Wahlert High School, a graduate of Loras College, and a retired police officer. Dave loved music and played the guitar in several bands while in high school. He enjoyed reading and science. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He especially loved being a grandfather and had a great sense of humor. In life, he was a very caring man and continued that legacy as an organ donor.
Survivors include his wife, Ann; one son, Mark (Tasha) Udelhofen, of California; and one daughter, Audrey (Sam) Aronoff, of California; two grandchildren, Isabelle and Abigail; his mother, Joan Udelhofen, of Dubuque; two brothers, Steve (Myrna) Udelhofen, of Ankeny, and Jim (Betsy) Udelhofen, of Dubuque; one sister, Joanie (Chris) McDonough, of Dubuque; one brother-in-law, Steve Oglesby, of Cedar Rapids; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Udelhofen, and one sister, Ann Oglesby.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Wounded Warriors Project.
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Angela Kelly, Dr. Ron Schope, and their nurses.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Dave’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.