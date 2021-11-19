James G. Brimeyer Telegraph Herald Nov 19, 2021 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — James G. Brimeyer, 53, of East Dubuque, died on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque.Arrangements are pending. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags East-dubuque-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today