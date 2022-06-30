Sheila Ann Goedken, 78, of Dubuque, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Dubuque.
A Celebration of Life will be from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
Sheila was born June 26, 1943, in Cedarburg, WI, the daughter of Frederick and Elizabeth “Betty” (Carlson) Carthew. Sheila loved to blast around town in her Jeep. She was a very social person, everywhere she went people wanted to be around her, she was the life of the party. Sheila cherished time spent with her daughter, son-in-law, grandson, and grand-dogs. Survivors include one daughter, Sarah (Eric) Meier of Chanhassen, MN; one grandson, Zachary Meier of Chanhassen, MN; sisters, Kathy (Ron) Mootz of Darlington, WI, Chris (Greg) Murray of Monroe, WI, Carol (Bill) Vey of Fredonia, WI, Patricia Eberhardt of Waunakee, WI, and Mary Heller of Stockton, IL; sister-in-law, Karen Carthew of Portage, WI; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dennis Carthew; and brother-in-law, Dean Heller.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Sheila’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.