Kelly Kohl, 54, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on April 3, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.
Kelly was born on March 26, 1968, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of William Oglesby Sr. and Patricia (Clancy) Schnee. She married Donald Kohl on July 12, 1984, in Dubuque. He preceded her in death.
She was a people person and enjoyed working with the public. Her favorite place of employment was KC’s Downtown Auto, where she worked as a cashier. She loved spending time with her family (especially her 11 grandkids) and friends. She enjoyed cooking on the grill, camping, joy riding, listening to music around the campfire, and spending time with her dogs.
Kelly is survived by her four daughters Amber Kohl of Bellevue, Andrea Lange of Bellevue, Alyssa Kohl of Bellevue, and Akayla (Michael Jones) Kohl of Dubuque,11 grandchildren, nephew (but was like a son) Dakota Oglesby of Cascade, sisters Marie (Dennis) Schumacher of Bellevue and Ronda (Josh) Fondell of Bellevue, brother William Oglesby Jr. of Dubuque, brothers-in-law Bruce (Natalie) Peterson, Jeffery Kohl, and Dallas Kohl, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, son-in-law Nicholas “Ace” Lange Sr., parents William and Patricia, brothers-in-law Charles “Chucky” Kohl, Richard Kohl, and Larry Kohl.
Thank you to the Bellevue EMS, Finley Hospital, University of Iowa, Compassus Hospice Iowa City, and family and friends.