BELLEVUE, Iowa — Lorraine M. (Mangler) Knief, 90, of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Mill Valley Care Center.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in St. Donatus. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in St. Donatus. Funeral Services will be livestreamed on St. Paul’s and St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus Facebook Page (facebook.com/StPaulsStJohns) Please utilize facemasks during the services at church and respect social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lorraine was born December 20, 1930, in Green Island, the daughter of Frank and Letha (Krumviede) Mangler. She graduated from Belle-vue Community High School in 1949 and worked as a switchboard operator after high school. Lorraine married Verle L. Knief on April 11, 1951; he passed on July 29, 1996. She raised her children, helped on the farm, and worked at Mill Valley Care Center for 25 years. Lorraine enjoyed sewing, embroidery, playing cards, shuffleboard and Statler Brothers music. Verle and Lorraine also travel to the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota, to see Lawrence Welk.
Survivors include her children, Jim (Jan) Knief, Gary Knief, Ron Knief and Diane (Mike) Wallace; five grandchildren, Josh, Jeremy, Nicole (Willie) Hansen, Carrie, and Kenny (Lori); five great-grandchildren, Nathan, Abby, Alex, Kelsey, and Josie; two great-great grandchildren, Zoey and Dylan; sisters in-law, Donna (Willard) Felderman and Loreen Schoop; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant daughter, Carolyn; six brothers; and two sisters.
A memorial fund has been established in Lorraine’s memory. If you are unable to attend services; memorial and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home, 100 N. 6th St., Bellevue, IA, 52031, c/o Lorraine Knief family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.