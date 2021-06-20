HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sister Germaine Scholl, OP, died June 15, 2021, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis.
She was born Roselyn Catherine to Arthur and Amalia (Rohner) Scholl, April 21, 1923, in Rockwell, Iowa. There were five children.
She is survived by her sister, Sister Eldena Scholl,OP, of Sinsinawa; nieces; nephews; and her Dominican community.
On Aug. 6, 1940, she took the name Sister Germaine. She was a steady presence in the culinary arts and support staff in Wisconsin, Illinois, Nebraska and Iowa. Sister Germaine was a hard worker, a generous volunteer, a faithful prayer and a kind woman.
Services will be held at Sinsinawa today and Monday. Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Rest in peace, Sister Germaine. Rest in God’s peace forever.