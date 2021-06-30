WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Rosella C. Feldmann, 84 of Worthington, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Winslow Care Center in Marion, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Worthington, Iowa. Visitation will continue at the church from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Friday prior to funeral Mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Worthington, Iowa. Rev. Tony Nketiah will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Worthington.
Rosella was born January 21, 1937, in Luxemburg, Iowa, the daughter of Emil and Calista (Henkels) Pottebaum. She married Leo J. Feldmann on May 6, 1958. Rosella enjoyed cards, piano, crocheting and doing word books.
Rosella is survived by her children, Terry Feldmann, of Hazelton, IA, Tim (Alicia) Feldmann, of Hiawatha, Kevin (Teri) Feldmann and Lori Brown, both of Portland, TN, Judy (Ruud) De Jong, of Houston, TX, and Linda (John) Kramer, of Christiana, TN; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald (Jean) Pottebaum, of Earlville, and Robert (Janet) Pottebaum, of Manchester; and her brother- and sister-in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leo, in 1990; and many other extended relatives.
The family would like to thank River Bend Retirement Center and Winslow Care Center in Marion for the care they showed to their mother, Rosella.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com.