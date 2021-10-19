Frank Elmer Hutchinson passed away on October 13, 2021, at ManorCare Health Services in Dubuque, Iowa. According to his wishes, there will be no public service.
He was born to Frank and Helen Hutchinson on January 10, 1931 in Denver, Colorado. After his mother passed when he was a young boy, he was raised by his uncle and aunt, William and Adrienne Conley of Marysville, California.
Frank met the love of his life Betty Jane Smith at a high school dance. They married in 1952 and celebrated 64 years of marriage before Betty passed in 2016. He graduated from Marysville High School, Kansas State University, and achieved master and doctorate degrees during his career. He was a collegiate track and basketball athlete.
Frank served active duty in the US Army Counter Intelligence Corp (CIC), taught at the high school and college level, finishing his career as a college professor and administrator at Butte College in Chico, California. Frank took great pride in his accomplishments growing Butte College with special focus on the agriculture program, the nursing program, and the expansion of college infrastructure.
Frank and Betty traveled the nation during his military service and career in education calling many places home such as Baltimore, Maryland; San Antonio, Texas; Palm Springs, California; and Willows, California; finally ending up in Chico, California where they built their dream home on a golf course, raised a family and grew old together. Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, music and dancing. He adored his beautiful wife and was a loving husband and father. He was an especially proud grandfather moving cross-country late in life to spend more time with his grandchildren.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jane Hutchinson, his parents and sister. Frank is survived by two sons, Craig (Cindy) Hutchinson of Maryland; and Heath (Sara) Hutchinson of Dubuque, Iowa and grandchildren Kathleen, William and Caroline Hutchinson.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Christy Valdovinos and family for their exceptional loving care of both Betty and Frank while in California, and the nurses and staff of Manor Care and Hospice of Dubuque for their loving care of Frank.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Frank’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.