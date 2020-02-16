Rev. Jerry Chase went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, March 7, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road in Dubuque. Rev. Linda Hauschild will officiate. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Cascade Protestant Cemetery later in the day.
Jerry was born on February 20, 1950, in Monticello, Iowa, the third son of Leonard Chase, Sr. and Hazel (Macomber) Chase. He grew up in Calamus, Iowa, until his family moved to Dubuque in 1962. Jerry graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1968.
While in high school, Jerry became a founding member of the Colt .45 Drum and Bugle Corps, now known as The Colts Drum and Bugle Corps. When he was not playing the bass drum, he was volunteering for the organization. He had an abiding love and passion for the activity.
In 1988, Jerry completed the Licensed Local Pastor School at the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary. He began his college education at Northeast Iowa Community College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Religious Studies from the University of Dubuque in 2002. He went on to receive his Master of Divinity degree from UDTS in 2005.
While attending seminary, Jerry served as student pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Hazleton, Iowa, and Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein, Iowa. He was ordained at First Congregational Church in Elkader, Iowa, in 2006 and served there until his retirement.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Julie Woodyard; daughter, Seraiah (Andrew) Hummel, of Antioch, CA; son, Justin Chase, of Fife, WA; stepson, Brian Woodyard, of Des Moines, IA; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Sharon Schwein, of Calamus, IA, Marilyn Simpson, of Independence, MO, Leonard (Patty) Chase, of Basco, IL, and Andy Chase, of rural Colesburg, IA; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim and Jan Chase and their wives; and brothers-in law, Richard Schwein and Bob Simpson.
Memorials may be directed to the Colts Drum and Bugle Corps.