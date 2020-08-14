EPWORTH, Iowa — John “Dick” Hamilton, 90, of Epworth, IA, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020, at Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation in Dubuque, Iowa.
A private memorial Mass will be held on August 15, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. The Mass will honor Dick and his wife Joan, who passed away recently when COVID restrictions prevented memorial gatherings.
Public burial with social distancing etiquette in place will be held at 12:15 p.m., on August 15, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, IA, with full military honors afforded by the Epworth American Legion John White Post #650. Friends and family may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home Attention: Dick Hamilton Family, P.O. Box 99, Farley, IA 52046.
Dick was born on December 21, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of George and Viola Mary (Bahl) Hamilton. He received his education from Epworth High School in Epworth, IA, and Bayler Business College in Dubuque, IA. He was a veteran, having served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953, during the Korean War. He was united in marriage on May 21, 1955, to Joan Streng, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade, IA. She preceded him in death on May 18, 2020.
Dick had a very special 65-year loving marriage with Joan, and her recent death was tremendously hard on him. In addition to his role as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Dick devoted many years caring for so many of the people in his life who needed help. He was a big Yankees fan, enjoyed watching all kinds of sports with his family, sharing a beer and a story with friends and finding the good in everyone he met.
Dick was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth. He was a member of the Epworth American Legion John White Post #650. He also served on the Epworth City Council and the St. Patrick’s School Board while he was a resident of Epworth.
He is survived by five children, Stephanie (Tom) McDermott, of Cascade, IA, Robert (Carmen) Hamilton, of Minnetonka, MN, Amy (Jeff) Boll, of Asbury, IA, Kristy (Greg) Lenz, of Dubuque, IA, and Peter (Cathy) Hamilton, of Urbandale, IA; 14 grandchildren; two great granddaughters; one sister, Sue (Jerry) Beaver, of North Liberty, IA; four sisters-in-law, Sr. Denise Streng OSF and Sr. Clara Streng OSF, both of Dubuque, IA, Grace Schaaf, of Mineral Pt., WI, and Mary Neiers, of Cascade; one brother-in-law, Lloyd Streng, of Dubuque, IA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one brother, Tom “Tim” Hamilton; one sister, Mary Alice Hamilton (in infancy); sisters-in-law, Dorie Streng, Gloria Streng and Geri Streng; brothers-in-law, John Streng, Bob Streng, Peter Schaaf and Fred Neiers.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Staff at Hospice of Dubuque, Oak Park Place, Mercy One and Ennoble Manor for the wonderful care they gave to Dick and his family.
In lieu of flowers, Dick’s wishes were to have donations given to Hospice of Dubuque, Epworth American Legion John White Post #650 and St. Patrick’s Church of Epworth.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.