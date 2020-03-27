Julie “Westy” Westercamp, 64, of Dubuque, grabbed her wings and entered into Heaven on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at home.
A celebration in memory of Julie will be held at a later date and will be announced. In the meantime, please keep sharing stories and memories, and honor her by making another person’s day brighter with a smile. Arrangements are entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Mary Julia Westercamp was born May 26, 1955, in Dubuque, the daughter of George “Sonny” and Jean (Cahill) Westercamp.
She was a graduate of St. Anthony’s grade school and Wahlert High School. In 1976, Julie went on to Loras College, during which time she lettered in volleyball and softball, and in 1980 she earned her BA in Physical Education. She was later inducted into the Loras Sports Hall of Fame with her volleyball teammates. From 1985-1997, Julie attended the United States Sports Academy, earning her Masters in Sports Science of Coaching. Julie taught countless kids important lessons in and out of the classroom throughout her 32 years as a Physical Education & Wellness Teacher at Western Dubuque High School, as Western Dubuque Head Softball and Tennis Coach, and Wahlert Boys Head Tennis Coach. She was also a Tennis Pro at Alpine, Board Member of the USPTA, and Director of Tennis and Fitness at Dubuque Golf and Country Club. Julie’s athletic achievements were numerous. Her many awards and honors included City Bowling Tournament Champion Singles in 1991 and Doubles in 2011 and a State Singles Bowling title. She also won many Tennis and Softball tournaments at state, district and national levels. She received the Ed Thomas Outstanding Coach Award, Wickham Educational Service Award, 2018-19 Iowa State Coach of the Year and USPTA Iowa Tennis Professional of the Year in 2019. She was an accomplished equestrian, attending and winning events throughout the Midwest. Julie always made time in her schedule for numerous speaking opportunities to motivate and find a positive direction in life for others. Westy was a fan of her players, of the Cubs, Bears, Hawkeyes, and Jayhawks (and sometimes the Badgers if they weren’t playing the Hawkeyes). She loved to play all kinds of sports and thrived on competition. Julie was known to be a prankster and had an infectious laugh and awesome smile. She was always a “yes” person for spontaneous travel. Julie loved Paris, New York, Ireland, Aruba, and her recent trip to Hawaii with Laurie. Westy had a soft spot for animals and will be missed by her dogs Zeva and Toni. She loved to shop and was the Imelda Marcos of tennis shoes. No matter where she went, she always knew someone, and would greet them with a “Nice to see you, my friend.” She had countless friends in Dubuque. Family was paramount to Julie, and she cherished spending time with them. Julie fought her cancer with the same vigor and positive attitude that she brought to the tennis courts. Before she passed, Julie left a message: “Although I had to leave the tennis courts earlier than had hoped, this journey has been full of amazing relationships and priceless memories, and I thank you for being part of it. Love-Julie.”
Julie is survived by her partner, Laurie Hiatt; her mother, Jean Westercamp; her siblings, Ann (Tim) Rellihan and Mark Westercamp, all of Dubuque; her nieces and nephews, Brian Rellihan of AZ, Krissy Rellihan of Dubuque, and Matt (Kristie) Rellihan of Dubuque; five great-nieces and nephews, Caleb, Garren, Brooklyn, Grace, and Lenyn; and many beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Her family would like to thank the many nurses and doctors for their care, advice, and compassion for Julie and all patients. Dr. Sara Loetscher, her dear friend and doctor. Dr. Christian Schultheis, Dr.Christine Holms, and Medical Associates oncology nurses. University of Madison Carbone Cancer Center, especially to Dr. Noelle LoConte and Dr. Emily Winslow. Thank you also to Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, Julie would smile knowing that you supported any of the following organizations: Hospice of Dubuque, Michael W. Oglesby Foundation, Outrun the Rays (Walk/Run to Cure Melanoma), and the Dubuque Humane Society.