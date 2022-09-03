Glenice “GG” Oliver, 74, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at home.
Memorial services will be held at noon, Tuesday, September 6, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, with Rev. Calvin Konop officiating. To view the funeral livestream please visit https://m.youtube.com/c/StPeterLutheranDubuque. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK is entrusted with the arrangements.
GG was born on December 11, 1947, in Dubuque, the daughter of Donald and Gloria (Witter) Hochberger.
She married Lee Oliver on May 23, 1994, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
GG worked in the dietary department at Finley Hospital for many years. Her favorite job was working as the Cat Mascot for KATF radio station broadcasting.
GG was a fun-loving, sweet lady. She enjoyed attending social gatherings with her family and friends, and spending time with her sister, DD. She also enjoyed cheering on her nephews at their ball games.
GG loved being around children. She was a volunteer at extracurricular school activities at Fulton Elementary School for many years.
Before joining St. Peter Lutheran Church, she was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, where she had her husband, Lee, served as ushers.
She is survived by her sister, DD Bowman; brother, Ned (Donna) Hochberger; nephews, Cory Bowman and Eric (Samantha) Bowman; great-nephew, Tucker Bowman and great- niece, Amelia Bowman.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother-in-law, Russ Bowman; aunts and uncles; and cousins.
A Glenice Oliver Memorial Fund has been established where her family will send donations to her favorite charities.
